Priyanka Chopra celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother Siddharth after 5 years, shares pics from London

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with brother Siddharth Chopra. The two met up in London, where she has been stationed since last year, and celebrated the festival together for the first time in five years.

In the photos, Priyanka Chopra is seen tying a rakhi on Siddharth's wrist, which is already covered in multiple rakhis. Their mother, Dr Madhu Chopra is also with them in the photos. Priyanka wore a white and black dress while Siddharth wore a grey T-shirt and blue jeans. Madhu Chopra wore a black dress.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka also wished her 'army of brothers'. "First time together in 5 years on Raksha Bandhan! Love you lil brother @siddharthchopra89 Also #HappyRakhi to my army of brothers! Sending love and rakhis wherever you are…expecting my gifts soon too. Love, Mimi," she wrote. Priyanka's family calls her Mimi.

Priyanka has often spoken about her brother and how he was instrumental in her success at the Miss World pageant and later as an actor in Bollywood and Hollywood. Siddharth was the one who convinced Madhu to send Priyanka's application for Miss India, only because he was eyeing her room for himself. The application was submitted, Priyanka took part in the pageant and was crowned winner, marking the beginning of her career.

The actor wrote about the episode in her recently released autobiography Unfinished. "And this apparently, was why he'd told Mom to enter into the Miss India pageant. He wanted his room back, and it was a way to get me out of the house. Perfectly logical, my brother, Siddharth," she wrote.

Priyanka has been in London since last year. She first shot for her romantic movie Text For You with Sam Hueghan, then released her book from there. She has been working on her Amazon series Citadel in London since a few months now.

Recently, Priyanka announced her Bollywood comeback project, Jee Le Zaraa. The film will be directed by her The Sky is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar and will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.