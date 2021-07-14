Priyanka Chopra clicks Parineeti Chopra's pic as she nurses her arm after getting Covid-19 jab in London

Parineeti Chopra has shared a bunch of pictures after getting the Covid-19 vaccination. She got the vaccine in London, were she was also reunited with her cousin Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing a picture of herself as she flexed her arm after the jab and later as she nursed it after it got sore, Parineeti wrote, "Got my vaccine here. Took some photos. Then reality hit." She gave Priyanka Chopra the photographer's credit and mentioned that she got the Pfizer vaccine.

In tweet, Parineeti also addressed those who had been pointing out how Parineeti was nursing a different arm that the one she got the vaccine on. "To all those extra smart people in the comments .... selfies get inverted. Left arm it is," she wrote.

In the photo, Parineeti was also seen cuddling with Priyanka's chihuahua, Diana. Fans wished Parineeti to get well soon and even gave her some tips. "Abhi toh thode din aur dard hoga hath mai (You arm will hurt for a few more days)," said one. "Pariiii.... Get well soon... Kyun ki iske baad fever hoga (You'll get a fever after this)... Take care," wrote another fan.

Parineeti also shared a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories. In them, she was seen travelling through the streets of rain-soaked London in her car.

Priyanka and Parineeti are cousin from their father's side. Parineeti has often spoken about the influence Priyanka has had on her as an actor. "She always gives me this advice, she said, 'When we are in a film and we do not meet the audience's expectations of ours, that's our fault. Because they do expect a good performance from us. So don't be in a film (where you) don't give it your all. Do something interesting or do something, don't be in a film just for the sake of it'," Parineeti said in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year. She first shot for her film Text For You with Sam Hueghan and is now working on Amazon Prime Web Series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo Brothers.

Parineeti has multiple back-to-back releases recently. She was seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl on the Train. Her upcoming movies include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.