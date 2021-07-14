Rekha plants a kiss on Madhuri Dixit's cheek on sets of Dance Deewane 3, see pic

It's raining stars on the sets of Madhuri Dixit's Dance Deewane 3. In the past couple of weeks Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Raveena Tandon have visited the show. Next in line is the veteran star, Rekha. Colors shared a picture of Madhuri and Rekha on Instagram.

The picture shows a smiling Madhuri Dixit looking at the camera as Rekha, sitting next to her, is seen making an expression of being in the process of planting a kiss on Madhuri's cheek. While Madhuri looks beautiful in a navy blue lehenga paired with a sapphire necklace and matching earrings, Rekha stuns in a heavy jewellery look, complete with a mang tikka.

Sharing the picture, Colors wrote on Instagram: "Ye weekend hain sabse special, kyunki humare saath honge Dancing Queens @madhuridixitnene and #RekhaJi! Lots of fun and entertainment awaits on #DanceDeewane3, Sat- Sun raat 8 baje only on #Colors."

A couple of days ago, Colors had shared a promo, featuring Rekha alone. The video had Rekha gracefully twirling to beats of her hit songs, notably Umrao Jaan's Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Mein which plays prominently in the promo. In the video, Rekha is heard saying: "Baandh le toofan aaj kadmon mein ki taal mein masti ka kaafila chale. Jhoom le aaj deewanon ke sang yoon ki bas deewangi ka silsila chale."

The episode will air on July 17.

In April this year, Rekha had appeared on singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Her appearance had been quite a hit thanks to all interactions on the show. To a cheeky question by show host Jay Bhanushali on women falling hard for married men, Rekha had replied: "Muhse puchiye na (Ask me)." As a dazed Jay went "huh", Rekha quickly shot back, "Maine kuch nahi kaha (I didn't say anything)." Audience had a field day, laughing.