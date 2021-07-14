Nora Fatehi fangirls over Madhuri Dixit, freaks out as she watches her dance to Ek Toh Kum Zindagani. Watch here

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi took her legions of fans behind-the-scenes of her meeting with her idol, Madhuri Dixit. Nora and Madhuri shared the stage with each other on Dance Deewane in April.

"I'm probably going to dance with her, which will be really scary," Nora Fatehi said in the video. "I would never be able to match up to her, but it's something I've always wanted to do... I'm so excited!"

The video then cut to Nora's entry on the reality show, and her interactions with the contestants and judges. She said that she came to the show to admire the contestant's performances, but she also wanted to 'properly' meet Madhuri Dixit. She said she just wanted to 'be in her aura', and warned her fans that she's going to be 'mesmerised' by her most of the time.





Nora fangirled when Madhuri danced to her song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, and her expression revealed her excitement, as she watched Madhuri rehearse the steps.

Nora then interacted with Madhuri, and said to her, "Whenever I think about you, and I think about how you have performed over the years, what mark you've made in the industry... I don't know what the future holds, but at least I got to share the frame with you, sit next to you." Nora said that the reason she joined the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja was because she wanted to meet Madhuri, but as it turned out, the only season Madhuri didn't judge was the one in which Nora participated.

Madhuri reciprocated Nora's kindness, and said to her, "I really appreciate hard work, I have seen you, how hard you work on yourself, with every song you do, you want to get that extra element in, and I appreciate that I respect that in you. So wonderful and keep it up!"

Last year, Nora was brought in as a guest judge on India's Best Dancer, after Malaika Arora contracted the coronavirus. Ratings for the show skyrocketed during her stint. She will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, the new war film starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, due out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.