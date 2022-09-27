Priyanka Chopra cuddles daughter Malti, dances with late father Dr Ashok Chopra in Daughter's Day post. See pics

This Daughter's Day was special for Priyanka Chopra. The actor is now mom to eight-month-old baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Marking the day this year, the actor shared an adorable picture with Malti on her Instagram Stories along with a throwback picture of herself dancing with her late father Dr Ashok Chopra at a house party. She lost her father in 2013. Also read: Step inside Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant Sona with influence from 'timeless, luxurious' India

The actor captioned the collage of the two pictures, “A day late but it's always International Daughter's Day in my book.” She also added Stevie Wonder's song Isn't She Lovely to her Instagram Story. While her picture with Malti is a closeup of her cuddling the little one, the picture with her late father is a glimpse of one of the many house parties her parents used to throw during their time serving in the army as doctors. The actor has talked at great length about the house parties in her memoir Unfinished.

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti and with her late father Dr Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka also shared a few throwback party pictures to wish YouTuber Lilly Singh on her birthday. She wrote for her, “Happy birthday to my fellow Punjaban @lilly Have the best day ever… balle balle babe!” The pictures show Priyanka dancing at Lilly's Diwali party last year.

Priyanka Chopra shared a birthday wish for Lilly Singh.

Priyanka is currently relaxing after hosting the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Saturday. Husband-singer Nick Jonas had also performed at the event as part of the Jonas Brothers band including his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

A look at Priyanka's date diary confirms several projects in the pipeline. She has Russo Brothers' web series Citadel in post-production. It will hit the OTT on Amazon Prime Video and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has films titled It's All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things in the pipeline. There is also a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in the lineup, also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

