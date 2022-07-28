Priyanka Chopra dances with Lilly Singh at Diljit Dosanjh’s LA concert, he says he's proud of the 'ladies'

Priyanka Chopra and her good friend, YouTuber Lilly Singh had a blast at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Los Angeles. Earlier, she was spotted attending Kenny Chesney’s concert in the city with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Lilly shared videos featuring Priyanka, dancing to Diljit’s songs at the event. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas groove, sing along at Kenny Chesney concert)

Lilly took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a video of herself in the car ahead of the concert. In the video, she lip-synced Diljit’s song Proper Patola and captioned it, “Getting Ready." In the next, she shared a video clip of Diljit Dosanjh on the stage and added, “My Boyyy. Tearing up LA.” She also shared a video of herself and Priyanka grooving with the crowd and wrote, “Punjabiii.”

At the event, Priyanka and Lilly Singh twinned in black outfits. While Priyanka wore a black dress underneath a black blazer with tinted glasses, Lilly opted for a black look in a tank top. The two were seen singing as they made most of their time at the concert. Responding to Lilly's video, Diljit wrote back, “We R (are) proud of you ladies.”

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Stories.

Priyanka and Lilly share a close bond. Lilly attended Priyanka’s lavish wedding with Nick Jonas in India, and is often seen hanging out with the actor. Priyanka has also appeared on Lilly’s YouTube channel.

Last Diwali, Priyanka and Nick hosted a grand party at their LA house. Lilly was among the guests. Later Lilly shared pictures from the party and penned a note for her ‘desi squad.’ “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I'm going to have to make this an annual thing,” the YouTuber wrote on social media. Priyanka will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa, along Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

