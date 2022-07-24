Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas groove, sing along at Kenny Chesney concert; fans hope to see them on stage together

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas let their hair down on a recent date night at a concert. In videos shared by fan accounts and originally posted by Nick on social media, the two performers twin in black, grooving, head-banging, and singing along at a Kenny Chesney concert. Fans said that little glimpse of the two singing together made them want to see Nick and Priyanka perform together on stage someday. Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday: Nick Jonas dances with her mom and more

On Sunday morning (Saturday evening in the US), Nick took to his Instagram Stories sharing several videos of the stage and crowd from Sofi Stadium in California, where Dan + Shay and Kenny Chesney were performing. In one of the videos, he tagged his wife Priyanka and opened the front camera, giving fans a glimpse of the two of them grooving to the beats. Fan clubs shared that video soon after Nick posted it.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, a fan club wrote, “This is the most close we will have of them singing together.” Comments on the post hoped the caption wouldn’t be true. A tweet by a fan read, “This makes me want to see them on stage singing together.”

Nick Jonas began his career as a singer with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, as part of the popular Jonas Brothers band. Nick was 13 when the band was formed in 2005. The brothers performed together till 2013 before Nick ventured into his solo singing career. Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is known more for her acting chops but has sung professionally as well. She recorded an unreleased song in her 2006 film Bluffmaster. She later released her first single In My City in 2013, which was followed by Exotic lat. She also sang a lullaby in her 2014 film Mary Kom. Despite their musical talents and successes, the two have never performed together.

