Priyanka Chopra enjoys dinner with friends in Rome, is all smiles as she poses in black. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed dinner with her friends in Rome. Taking to Instagram, several of her friends, as well as fan accounts, shared her pictures from the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wore an all-black outfit to the dinner and kept her hair loose. She was seen smiling and laughing as she spoke with her friends. She also wore a glowing headband as she posed for pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared a video of the streets of Rome as she departed from the city. She wrote, "Ciao Roma..I Love You @bulgari @anjula_acharia." The video was originally shared by Anjula on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka also wore a glowy headband as she posed for pictures.

Priyanka also shared a video of the streets of Rome as she departed from the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared a video of the streets of Rome as she departed from the city. She wrote, "Ciao Roma..I Love You @bulgari @anjula_acharia." The video was originally shared by Anjula on her Instagram Stories.|#+|

Before headingto Italy, Priyanka Chopra had flown to Spain. During her stay, she had gone scuba diving and shared pictures and videos on Instagram. She had captioned her post, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penelope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh, Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor.Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you're here."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another Instagram post, she posed near a street art and captioned it, "If you’re not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra condoles Halyna Hutchins’ death in prop gun firing incident: ‘No one should die on a film set’

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several films in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections. She will also be seen in Text For You. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy Chicken and Biscuits.

She recently announced the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.