Priyanka Chopra fans love how Malti wears black pearl anklets like desi babies: 'Just like an Indian mother'

Actor Priyanka Chopra's fans showered her with love and praises for tying black threads on her baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' hand and leg 'just like an Indian mother'. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted pictures with Malti on Sunday as they spent time by the swimming pool at their Los Angeles home. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as Malti Marie plays with her; shares cute pics with daughter)

In the photos, a black thread was tied to Malti's wrist and also around her ankle. In one of the pictures, Priyanka held Malti while in the other, the baby playfully kept her feet on the actor's face. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Love like no other (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor commented, "PC and her baby ….(black heart emojis) Biggestt hug." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "I miss herrrrrrr." Dia Mirza's comment read, "True." Jay Sean said, "Omg the feet in the face." Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Purest form of love." Anushka Sharma, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, and Natasha Poonawalla dropped red heart emojis.

A fan commented, "Lives in abroad still follow the simple culture for her daughter, like black anklet and black threads bangles for her little one, just like an Indian mother, love this @priyankachopra." Another person wrote, "You are an amazing entrepreneur and artist but I'm sure there's nothing you can do better than being a mother. Malti is so lucky to have you as her ma (mother)."

A comment read, "Aww, thank you Pri for showing us your beautiful little princess." "So cute, you made my day, Sunday is Priyanka with baby MM day," said another fan. "Pretty girls...in a frame," wrote an Instagram user. "Love you, Babygirl!! Growing up so fast," said another person.

Priyanka has been sharing pictures of Malti with her fans on Instagram. However, she hasn't yet revealed her daughter's face. Earlier, this year, Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed Malti via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Jodhpur in December 2018.

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in the sci-fi drama series Citadel, which will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The series is being directed by Patrick Morgan, produced by Russo Brothers and also stars Richard Madden. She will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa which will reportedly release in 2023.

