Priyanka Chopra can't stop smiling as Malti Marie plays with her; shares cute pics with daughter: 'Love like no other'

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as she spent her weekend with her at their Los Angeles home. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted photos as they sat near their swimming pool. However, Priyanka did not reveal Malti's face. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares photo of daughter Malti in 'Desi Girl' mode, wearing bangles and anklets)

In the first photo, a selfie clicked by Priyanka, the actor held Malti close to her and smiled at the camera. The baby kept her hand on Priyanka's hand as she looked away from the lens. Priyanka was dressed in a white shirt and olive green shorts. Malti wore a white frock and a hairband on her head.

In the second closeup picture, Priyanka smiled at Malti, who had her feet on the actor's face. In the photo, Malti was also seen wearing a black thread around her ankle. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "Love like no other (red heart emoji)." She geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Reacting to the post, actor and Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra commented, "I miss herrrrrrr." Dia Mirza said, "True." Jay Sean wrote, "Omg the feet in the face." Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma and Sonali Bendre posted red heart emojis.

Recently, Priyanka shared a photo on Instagram of Malti wearing bangles and anklets. In the picture, Priyanka's aunt Kiran Mathur carried Malti in her arms in her LA home. Priyanka captioned the picture on Malti's behalf, "Love you choti nani (grandmother)."

Priyanka has been sharing Malti's pictures frequently. Malti's name has been taken from the middle names of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Malti Chopra and Nick's mother Denise Marie Jonas. Priyanka and her husband-singer Nick Jonas announced in January this year that they welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

Priyanka will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. The upcoming sci-fi drama series will hit the OTT on Prime Video. It is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

