Priyanka Chopra flaunts a no-makeup look in sunny pic with her pup as she returns to London

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a no-makeup selfie for her followers on Instagram. Dressed in a bright blue outfit, Priyanka is seen soaking up the morning sun with her dog, Panda.

"Fresh faced Monday with Panda The Punk," Priyanka wrote with the photo. She also geo-tagged herself in London. The actor was recently back in Los Angeles, United States to spend some time with her injured husband Nick Jonas and present awards at the Billboard Music Awards.

Priyanka was by Nick's side at the awards show as well. She also shared a 'husband appreciation post' from the show, talking about how he had been working even when injured. Nick had suffered a broken rib after a bike accident on the sets of a new show. "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much," she had written.

Priyanka is currently in London to shoot for her upcoming Amazon Prime show, Citadel. The action drama also stars Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden and is executive produced by Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The actor has been stationed in London since the last few months of 2020. She shot her upcoming romcom Text For You and promoted her film The White Tiger and her memoir Unfinished from there.

Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. She also has Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.