Priyanka Chopra found in Nick Jonas a 'cheerleader' for life: 'Amazing how he accommodates my achievements'

Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, has revealed that one thing marriage taught is the importance of having a partner, who cheers and celebrates your milestones. She confessed she didn't realise she needed a partner who values and appreciates her work.

The Matrix Resurrection star married the Jonas Brothers member in 2018. The couple had a Christian and Hindu style wedding in India. The couple often show their support to each others' work on social media platforms.

As reported by a leading daily, speaking about the lessons her marriage to Nick has taught her, Priyanka said, “The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn't feel the need to have (and) now I can’t live without is, having your partner give complete credence and credit to the job and the work that I do. It's so amazing when I see how Nick accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are -- how it's so important to him that I went. And that was something I didn't realise that I needed -- a cheerleader.”

"The one thing that's most important to me outside of my family is my work. It has stood by me like a rock since I started as 17 years old. And I didn't realize that I needed my partner to understand the value of how much hard work that I've put into building this career on my back. It's really wonderful to have a partner who appreciates that," she added.

Priyanka also said that Nick has made influence her to become a calmer person. While she admitted that she would have bitten off people's head in the past, she has a calmer approach to life's problems now.

Earlier this year, Nick had also revealed the lessons he learnt from Priyanka. The singer, in his podcast called Time to Walk on Apple's Fitness + platform, said that Priyanka taught her to slow down in life.

“Sometimes you have to slow down to kick it into high gear again. And, you know, she's taught me a lot about going with the flow and taking it easy, something I'm still wrestling with every day. But it's definitely a better way to live life. Of all the lessons I've learned so far, I think that's the most important, is just to take some time out whether it's a walk or a movie, whatever it is for you. Just take a step back for a minute,” he said.