Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs at the age of 30 as she wanted to 'get to a certain place' in her career

Priyanka Chopra has said that she froze her eggs at the age of 30, upon her mom's advice because she had not met the person she wanted to have kids with, and was on an 'ambitious warpath' in her career. Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. (Also read: Nick Jonas changes accent when visits India, reveals Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra opens up on freezing her eggs at the age of 30.(AFP)

Priyanka, and husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, Marie Maltie last year via surrogacy and announced her arrival later on social media.

The actor told Dax Shephard on his podcast Armchair Expert, “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career. Also, I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn, telling me ‘just do it’.”

Priyanka married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018 when she was 36. Nick was 26 at the time. They got married in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in 2018. The marriage took place in Jodhpur and they later held receptions in Mumbai and Delhi.

Announcing the arrival of their first child, both Nick and Priyanka had stated in a statement on social media, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Marie had to be kept in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in a hospital for 100 days, as she was born a trimester before the due date.

In an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, Priyanka had shared how painful it was to be trolled for “outsourcing” pregnancy and “renting” a womb. She said it was painful and wanted to keep the baby “out of it”, adding that she is protective of this chapter of her life.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.