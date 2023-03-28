Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas changes accent when he visits India: 'Felt the need to dramatically change my accent...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said that her husband, American singer Nick Jonas changes his accent each time he visits India and it gets 'annoying'. She also revealed she tried several new accents while studying in the US. Nick married Priyanka in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in 2018. The marriage took place in Jodhpur and they later held receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reacts after Nick Jonas hints she kept him waiting) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in India.(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

In her new interview, Priyanka recalled her childhood days in the US while studying in school and said that cousins used to change their names to make it more convenient for the people around them. She added that no one understood her name either in high school so she would just ask them to call her 'Pri'.

Sharing her experience as an immigrant Indian in the US, Priyanka said on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, “I felt the need to dramatically change my accent when I was in school because if I said something, the next sentence would be ‘Huh?', 'Excuse me?', 'Sorry, what?’ It gets so annoying after a point. People debate this a lot about immigrants who come in and their accents change."

She added, "It is basically making it convenient for another person. Now, My husband, for example, is American. When he comes to India, his accent changes. As he is trying, to ...In English, he has a little bit more of an Indian English accent because he is trying to make it more convenient for everyone who hears it a certain way."

Priyanka Chopra has one of her most-awaited projects lined up for release next month. The Prime Video original spy-thriller Citadel is slated for a digital release on April 28. Richard Madden will also be seen alongside Priyanka. She also has Love Again in the pipeline. Priyanka in Farhan Akhtar's Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa, also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

