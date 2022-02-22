Priyanka Chopra gets apology from comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who called her Deepak Chopra's daughter. Watch video

US comedian Rosie O'Donnell has apologised to Indian actor Priyanka Chopra after an awkward meeting with her in Malibu. Rosie took to Instagram and TikTok to share two videos in which she revealed what happened when she ran into Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas on Sunday.

In the first video, shot in her car, Rosie says that she and her son and his girlfriend spotted Nick and Priyanka out on a date. “Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife ‘someone’ Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter," she said in the video. Deepak Chopra is a popular writer based in the US.

While talking to Priyanka, she said she knew her dad. “She was like, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?' I'm like ‘Deepak’. She was like ‘No. And Chopra is a common name’. I felt so embarrassed,” Rosie said in the video and asked if she was the only one who always thought Priyanka was Deepak's daughter.

Rosie's fans thought she was genuinely embarrassed about what happened and told her not to worry about it. “That’s awesome! I would have shrunk into the floor but it is funny,” wrote a fan. Many agreed that they too thought Priyanka was Deepak's daughter. Priyanka is actually the daughter of late Dr Ashok Chopra and Dr Madhu Chopra.

After the first video, gained some attention, Rosie released another, this time taking Priyanka's actual, correct name. “People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she must get sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one,” she said in the video.

"But apparently she is a very famous actress and more famous than him (Deepak), people were saying. So I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with." Rosie clearly said Priyanka's name again and apologised for the goof-up. “Sorry. Sometimes I f**k up,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, born via a surrogate, earlier last month.

