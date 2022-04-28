Priyanka Chopra gives a peek into her walk-in closet, loaded with boots, shoes, handbags. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of her walk-in closet at her Los Angeles home. The actor actually shared her pictures after getting a hair wash with her own haircare brand. One of the pictures happened to show a glimpse of her closet which was loaded from top to bottom with shoes, boots and handbags. Also read: When Priyanka Chopra wanted to keep an abandoned baby girl but was told not to: 'My mother explained that we couldn't'

Sharing a few pictures to show off her hair after wash, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "That freshly washed @anomalyhaircare feeling. Can’t keep my hands out of my hair!" Most of the pictures showed her coloured hair as she travelled in a car or simply posed in the washroom. One of the pictures of her posing in her closet showed her clicking a selfie while standing amid towers of boots on one side and of shoes on the other. Several handbags are also seen on a rack in front of her.

The all-white closet has several racks for storage for her massive shoe, bag and clothes collection. The floor is in wood and it seems to be a big place to house all of Priyanka's wardrobe essentials.

On Thursday, Priyanka also shared an adorable childhood picture with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra. The picture showed baby Priyanka in the arms of her father post her mundan ceremony.

Priyanka is currently making the most of her time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She recently accomapnied Nick for his baseball game.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their own daughter via surrogacy in January this year. American entertainment website TMZ, which obtained the birth certificate of the baby, said the couple's daughter is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and she was born just after 8 PM on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

Priyanka's upcoming slate includes Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Its All Coming Back To Me, Amazon thriller series Citadel, Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, as well as Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The Hindi film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

