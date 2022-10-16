Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Malala Yousafzai as she unfollows Hasan Minhaj, says 'he prefers petty over funny'

Priyanka Chopra has given a shoutout to Noble Prize winner Malala Yousafzai after Hasan Minhaj shared a video in which he mocked her about how he may not follow her back even if she follows him on Instagram. He showed in the video how Malala has opted to unfollow him now. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mehendi features Nick Jonas' initials as couple celebrates Karwa Chauth

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hasan Minhaj wrote, "Okay, it’s gettin’ outta hand @malala!" The video seems to be a promotion of his upcoming show and begins with the title ‘Malala claps back’. Hasan says in the video, “On October 4th, I made a joke about Noble Peace Prize winner Malala. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated (asking who is this man?). Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty.”

Standing by Malala against Hasan Minhaj, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to show her support for her. She wrote, “Same girl same @malala! Guess he prefers petty over funny.”

Priyanka Chopra also came in support of Malala.

Hasan's followers too seemed to take Malala's side and also expressed their excitement about the new comedy show he was teasing in the video. A fan commented, “Next Netflix special name Hasan Minhaj: Petty King.” Another said, “This is an audition tape for the Daily Show gig. He's coming back y'all.”

A follower also wrote, “As much as I love your brand of comedy this didn’t sit well with me. She follows you because she thinks you are funny. You should follow her because she has been trying to make a difference in the world for women’s right to education. Unless you both see in on it and just playing with our feelings for more engagement.” Another wrote, “Why are you trying to pick a fight with Malala of all people! This s**t is too hilarious.” One more wrote, “Lol such a Petty Peter! Hope Malala follows and then unfollow as soon as you follow back!”

