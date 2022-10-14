Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra's mehendi features Nick Jonas' initials as couple celebrates Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles. See pic

Priyanka Chopra's mehendi features Nick Jonas' initials as couple celebrates Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles. See pic

Updated on Oct 14, 2022 11:53 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth at her Los Angeles home. Check out her mehendi design featuring Nick Jonas.

By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. This is the couple's first Karwa Chauth after they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year. Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by married Hindu women who observe a fast for the long lives of their husbands. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra decks up in yellow saree ahead of Karwa Chauth in LA)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka posted a photo giving a peek at her hand. Nick Jonas' initials, NJ, along with a heart symbol was her mehendi design for this year. In the photo, Priyanka held a sieve in her other hand. She also wore chudas (red bangles) on one hand.

She seemingly stood outdoors at her home in Los Angeles. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post, "Happy karwa chauth to everyone celebrating (red heart emoji)." She also tagged Nick in the post. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a red outfit.

Ahead of the celebrations, Priyanka on Thursday shared her picture on Instagram Stories. The actor wore a yellow saree with a sleeveless blouse as she stepped out of home at night. She had written, “Sari, sari nights. Thanks Mannara for my sari!”

Her cousin-actor Mannara Chopra shared Priyanka’s photo on her Instagram. Mannara captioned it, “This colour is meant for you Mimi didi (Priyanka). Elegant, graceful and beautiful you look. Sending you one in hot pink before Diwali.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Fans will see Priyanka in It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will also star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

priyanka chopra priyanka chopra pics priyanka chopra dress nick jonas
