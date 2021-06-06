Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra gives fans a glimpse of her relaxing weekend, with comfy clothes and sunshine, see pics

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed selfie. The actor was seen resting in a lawn while wearing the perfect summer ensemble.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra reveals her Sunday plans.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Sunday and gave fans a glimpse of her chilled out weekend. Priyanka shared a sun-kissed selfie. In the picture, the actor was seen resting on a lawn chair while the sun shone bright on her.

The actor wore a tie-dyed blue ensemble and a bold red lipstick. She shared the picture with the caption, "Sundays.."

Priyanka Chopra shared a sunkissed selfie on Sunday.

From the release of her movie The White Tiger and wrapping up the filming of Citadel ,to the launch of her book Unfinished and establishing a fundraiser to help India battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Priyanka has had her hands full.

The actor has been spent most of her time this year in London. However, she recently took a quick trip to Los Angeles to accompany her husband, singer Nick Jonas, at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, which he was hosting. The occasion also served as a reunion for the couple after Nick injured himself while filming a stunt scene.

Following the awards show, Priyanka shared a picture of the couple hugging at the event and penned an appreciation post for him. "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!" she captioned the post.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reveals cousin Priyanka Chopra's reaction to her three back-to-back releases

Priyanka has a slew of projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel and an upcoming project with Mindy Kaling. Earlier this year, Priyanka also confirmed that her next Bollywood movie would release in 2022.

