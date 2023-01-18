Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Pakistan’s Oscar 2023 contender Joyland: ‘It's a must watch’

Pakistani film Joyland continues to impress celebrities. On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and Instagram to heap praises on the film that has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023, the first ever Pakistani movie to do so. Sharing a video from the film, Priyanka tweeted, "Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must watch." The film's cast and crew also reacted to Priyanka's shoutout, thanking her for praising the film. Also read: Priyanka Chopra asks Last Film Show actor to name a film he watched in theatre, wows in black dress at screening in LA

Joyland follows the story of the youngest son in a traditional Pakistani family, who gets a job as a backup dancer in a Bollywood-style burlesque act. He falls in love with Biba (Alina Khan), a transgender woman who runs the show. The film is written and directed by Saim Sadiq, and stars Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan. It is also executive produced by Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai.

Reacting to Priyanka's message on Instagram Stories, the film's official handle on Instagram Stories said, "Thank you, Priyanka Chopra." Director Saim Sadiq, too took to Instagram Stories, and thanked Priyanka, writing, "Thanks a lot." Actor Sania Saeed wrote, "OMG (oh my God) guys!" Actor Rasti Farooq also said on Instagram Stories, "Thanks Priyanka Chopra, I am really proud that our film has spoken to many audiences across the world and that it humanises Pakistanis in its own spectacular way."

Last year, Joyland debuted as the first Pakistani film at Cannes Film Festival 2022, where it won both a jury prize and the Queer Palm. Following its Cannes debut, Joyland was screened at numerous festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival. However, despite the praise the film has garnered, the Pakistani government had initially tried to ban the movie from airing in the country, citing 'highly objectionable' material. The film has been nominated for best international film at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards and was recently shortlisted for best international feature film at the 95th Academy Awards, as Pakistan’s official entry.

