Priyanka Chopra glow in blue as she attends Jonas Brothers concert before heading to India for MAMI. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra will reportedly soon be in India for an event but before that, she is living up the concert life in Los Angeles. On Sunday, she attended yet another Jonas Brothers concert to show support for her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she worries about self-sabotaging things after having Malti: 'Have to remind myself I'm confident')

A blue Sunday

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at yet another Jonas Brothers concert on Sunday.

Priyanka arrived for the concert in a blue, off-shoulder tube dress. She carried a white bag and styled her hair in simple waves. She smiled and waved to the concert audience as she made her way to the pit. Watch video:

Priyanka's new look got her a lot of compliments. One wrote, “Beautiful in blue.” Another praised her stylist for the latest bunch of flattering outfits. “Her stylist is really doing a great job... Finding prettiest fits for her,” wrote another. “Show me in one thing she doesn't look good,” praised another.

Will PC be in Mumbai soon?

It has been reported by Filmfare that Priyanka will soon be in Mumbai for a MAMI event at Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center. She will reportedly host the opening gala on October 27. There has been no official announcement about the same.

About Malti and PC's bond

Priyanka lives in Los Angeles with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Last week, Priyanka even brought Malti to a concert and was joined by her sister-in-law Danielle and her daughters. Malti tried to snatch her dad's microphone at one point as Nick came over to give her a kiss.

Priyanka recently talked about motherhood and shared that it is a journey filled with varying emotions, reported People. In response to a question about how frequently she feels overwhelmed as a mother, Priyanka Chopra stated frankly, "I think every day."

"I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make," she continues. "But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family."

"I look at my daughter's smile, and I'm like, 'Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far," she adds. "It's the greatest thing I've ever done, but it's extremely scary," She told People in the interview.

