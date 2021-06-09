Priyanka Chopra gorges on '8 rotis' at dinner with Gurinder Chadha, calls herself 'homesick desi'

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha was happy to host actor Priyanka Chopra at her home for dinner. On Wednesday, she took to Twitter to share a selfie with Priyanka, even counting how many rotis they gobbled up.

"Had this Punjabi Powerhouse over for dinner as she was craving traditional home cooked food. Bhartha Daal Keema! So many ideas exchanged and support given. I’ve know her for many years and she’s as inspiring as ever. we even polished off 8 Chapattis between us! @priyankachopra," Gurinder wrote in her tweet. In the picture, Gurinder was seen in a white top while Priyanka wore a black and white striped shirt. They posed for the photo amid some trees and tiny flags.

Reacting to her tweet, Priyanka wrote, "Haha shhhh G we don’t count Rotis! Thx for opening up your warm home to this homesick desi! Lots of love to you Paul and the kids. Xoxo @GurinderC."

It was reported in 2017 that the two were planning to work together. However, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had refuted the rumours, saying that they had simply met for a chat.

Priyanka was last seen in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She also starred in We Can Be Heroes with Pedro Pascal. She now has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen with Outlander star Sam Heughan in the upcoming romantic drama Text For You. It will also star Celine Dion in a special role.

Priyanka also has a role in Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4. She is currently working on her Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. It also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and is executive produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.