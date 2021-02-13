The world has been swooning over Regé-Jean Page ever since the release of Netflix show Bridgerton and Priyanka Chopra is no different. She gushed over him on Lilly Singh’s chat show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Priyanka, who wrote her memoir Unfinished during the lockdown, said that she found time to watch shows too. “I mean, come on, that is what everyone has really been doing. I may sound like I have been super productive but there was a lot of time for binging. I watched, like everybody, Bridgerton, which was a lot of fun,” she said.

Lilly gushed, “I watched it in two days. The entire thing. I know you are a married woman, but the Duke!” Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Basset aka the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton. “I mean, listen, I can read the menu. I don't have to eat from it,” Priyanka, who has been married to Nick Jonas since December 2018, laughed.

Lilly also opened up about a major gaffe she made. “My bookers often send these emails about our broadcast calendar and they were like, 'Hey, would you want anyone from the cast of Bridgerton?' Cause I am cool with my crew, I responded saying, 'I watched Bridgerton. The Duke is talented but he is also very, very hot and I am attracted to him. I would like him on my show.' Then I realised that it was to the entire NBC network, the email. And I was like, ‘Oh, no!’,” she said.

Bridgerton broke records to become Netflix’s ‘biggest series ever’. The show was watched by 82 million households worldwide within the first 28 days of its release. It was among the top 10 shows in every country except for Japan.