'Priyanka Chopra has gone from nationalist to secular puppy', says Kangana Ranaut

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been targeted by Kangana Ranaut once again. On Saturday, Kangana took to Instagram to talk about Priyanka's 'changed' political stance.

Sharing a news website's tweet about an alleged job posting by The New York Times for an 'anti-establishment' correspondent for India, Kangana trained her guns at Priyanka instead. "But this is not just in journalism. It is in every field, the way Priyanka Chopra has gone from being a nationalist to secular puppy. From being Modi ji's biggest fan to his passionate critic and hater is evident. Basically roti ke liye duniya nachati hai. Apne desh mein freedom toh hai. Jo karna hai karo (The world can do anything just for their daily bread. There is indeed freedom in our country to do anything)," she wrote.

Kangana's post on Priyanka Chopra.

Kangana had previously criticised Priyanka for voicing her support towards protesting farmers during last year's farmer's protests against the contentious farm laws introduced by the government.

Retweeting a tweet by Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka had tweeted, "Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later." In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a guest at her wedding reception. They also met in Berlin for a short meeting in 2017.

Also read: Vidya Balan recalls period of rejections in her career: ‘I used to go to sleep crying’

Kangana had claimed in her tweets last year that Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka were ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protests, but would be ‘hailed by the left media’ and given awards. She wrote, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”