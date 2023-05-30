Priyanka Chopra opens up on acting in film she hated, snoring in sleep, checking her reflection even in a spoon

Actor Priyanka Chopra has responded to a question on -- if she has ever acted in a film that she hated. In a video shared by Prime Video India, Priyanka answered a bunch of questions as she took a lie detector test (not literally). She also reacted to questions like if she snores, ever farted in public, and likes parathas (Indian bread) or burgers. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reveals 'embarrassing memory' of what she did after eating Mexican food)

Priyanka on film she was a part of but didn't like

Priyanka Chopra spoke about a bunch of topics.(Instagram)

When asked if she acted in a movie but hated it, Priyanka said, "I can't tell you what movie it was but I can tell you the experience was pretty hateful. I used to just wait around for hours. My lines made no sense, I was constantly a damsel, which I am kind of not. So it was tough."

Priyanka talks about farting in public

When asked if she ever farted in public, the actor said, "Yes, I have farted in public. But they are silent and deadly." Priyanka was asked if she ever told someone she was on the way when she didn't even start. "Yes, every time. I'm always on the way, don't ever believe me when I say that."

Priyanka chooses between Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles

When asked to choose between parathas and burgers, Priyanka chose the former and said, "Just had three parathas this morning." The actor was also asked to pick between Jonas Brothers and Harry Styles and she responded, "The band versus one person? The Jonas Brothers, are you kidding?" When she was asked if she checks her reflection when she passes a storefront, Priyanka said, “Any reflective surface. It could be a spoon too. I will check myself out, since I was a child.”

Priyanka responds if she snores in her sleep

Priyanka was asked if she snores in her sleep and she replied, "My husband (Nick Jonas) tells me I do, but I deny it. I don't snore." When asked who is the mole in Citadel, Priyanka said, "I can't tell you. It's above my pay grade." The video ended with Priyanka laughing and then thinking when asked to choose between Hollywood and Bollywood. The lie detector turned green for all her answers except when the actor talked about snoring.

Priyanka was recently seen in the spy series Citadel, also starring Richard Madden. The action-packed show, which is created by The Russo Brothers, revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

