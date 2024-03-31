Priyanka Chopra holds Malti Marie close while Nick Jonas asks paparazzi to be quiet as they leave Mumbai. Watch

Priyanka, Nick, Malti at Mumbai airport

A clip shared by a fan account showed Priyanka holding Malti in her arms as she stepped out of their car. Nick Jonas held a finger on his mouth, gesturing the paparazzi to be quiet, seemingly for Malti. The toddler rested her head on Priyanka's shoulder. Later, she also looked at the paparazzi as Nick patted her. He also kissed Malti's forehead.

What they wore for the travel

For the travel, Priyanka wore a cream sweatshirt, matching pants and shoes. Nick opted for a black T-shirt, green pants and white sneakers. He also carried a bag. Both of them wore dark sunglasses. Malti was seen in a pink dress; Priyanka also wrapped a shawl around her.

What Priyanka, Nick, Malti did during their stay

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka, Nick and Malti were spotted in Mumbai dressed in traditional outfits. Priyanka wore a red saree and a matching blouse. Nick opted for a white kurta-pyjama and beige jacket. Malti was seen in a red top and skirt.

On Friday night, Priyanka and Nick attended the birthday bash of her cousin and Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra. Priyanka was spotted wearing a white bralette with matching skirt for the night. Nick wore a yellow pant and a printed white shirt. They all happily posed for the paparazzi who were stationed outside the birthday venue. Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida.

When did they arrive in India

Priyanka came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

