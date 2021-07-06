Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is in love with her pet dogs and fresh food, shares pics: 'Cupid hit me with a bull's eye'
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is in love with her pet dogs and fresh food, shares pics: 'Cupid hit me with a bull's eye'

Priyanka Chopra is utlising her time in the UK in the best possible way. She has shared pictures of herself playing with her pet dogs, and relishing some fresh food.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra is the happiest as she enjoys some time with her pet dogs in the UK.

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in the UK, after she returned from her short US trip. She has posted pictures of herself playing with her pet dogs in her latest social media posts.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram Stories, actor Priyanka Chopra can be seen playing with her pet dogs Gino, Panda and Diana. She is dressed in black and white as they enjoy the weather in a garden.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's post,

Another picture also showed the actor lying down beside her pet and looking at her with utmost love and admiration. She wrote a few lines from the song Seaside alongside the picture: "Hi baby, do you wanna be mine? Maybe we can see the seaside Wanna kick it with you, uh can't even lie Cupid hit me with a bull's eye. Hit me so hard." She also shared pictures of her meal and drinks.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her time with her pets.
Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of the food she is enjoying.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures showing her reunion with her pet dogs. The actor captioned the post as, "Reunion #quarantinelife" with a red heart emoji. Nick Jonas, among more than a million other liked the post.

She also shared pictures in which she can be seen enjoying a glass of fruit mocktail amid the 'summertime in London'.

Priyanka Chopra had also posted pictures when she reunited with her family and friends in the US. She had returned from the UK where she was shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera remake sparks debate among fans; Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik react

Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including- the spy series Citadel, Text for You, Matrix 4. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas amazon prime video subscription citadel

Related Stories

bollywood

Dia Mirza on OTT boom: We are just beginning to explore its potential

UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:15 PM IST
web series

Industry bounced back faster than I expected: Zainab Shaikh

UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:13 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP