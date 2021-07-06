Priyanka Chopra is in love with her pet dogs and fresh food, shares pics: 'Cupid hit me with a bull's eye'

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time in the UK, after she returned from her short US trip. She has posted pictures of herself playing with her pet dogs in her latest social media posts.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram Stories, actor Priyanka Chopra can be seen playing with her pet dogs Gino, Panda and Diana. She is dressed in black and white as they enjoy the weather in a garden.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's post,

Another picture also showed the actor lying down beside her pet and looking at her with utmost love and admiration. She wrote a few lines from the song Seaside alongside the picture: "Hi baby, do you wanna be mine? Maybe we can see the seaside Wanna kick it with you, uh can't even lie Cupid hit me with a bull's eye. Hit me so hard." She also shared pictures of her meal and drinks.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her time with her pets.

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of the food she is enjoying.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra shared pictures showing her reunion with her pet dogs. The actor captioned the post as, "Reunion #quarantinelife" with a red heart emoji. Nick Jonas, among more than a million other liked the post.

She also shared pictures in which she can be seen enjoying a glass of fruit mocktail amid the 'summertime in London'.

Priyanka Chopra had also posted pictures when she reunited with her family and friends in the US. She had returned from the UK where she was shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty’s Chura Ke Dil Mera remake sparks debate among fans; Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik react

Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including- the spy series Citadel, Text for You, Matrix 4. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.