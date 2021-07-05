Priyanka Chopra misses her ‘firework’ Nick Jonas, holds on to him in throwback photo

Priyanka Chopra wished her fans on American Independence Day by sharing a throwback photo with her husband Nick Jonas, and called him her ‘firework’. The picture was taken during a family barbeque in 2018.

“Happy 4th of July! #throwback,” Priyanka Chopra captioned the image, shared on Instagram Stories. In it, she could be seen wearing a black and white strappy top, as she held on to Nick Jonas. He stood next to her, wearing an American flag shirt.

Nick celebrated the Fourth of July holiday with a baseball game in Cleveland, Ohio. He took to Instagram Stories to share a view of the stadium. Fan clubs also posted pictures of him cheering from the stands.

Priyanka Chopra is in London while Nick Jonas is in Ohio.





Currently, Priyanka is in London, while Nick is in Ohio. Last month, she briefly returned to the US to spend time with her husband and family. Among other things, she visited her restaurant in New York, Sona, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio. She also stopped by a supermarket to see her newly-launched haircare products on the shelves.

Priyanka has been in London since late last year for her professional commitments. She finished shooting for Text For You, which features Nick in a cameo. The film, a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich, also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. She was also busy promoting her films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, as well as her memoir titled Unfinished. The book marks her debut as an author.

Also read | The Family Man 2: Sharad Kelkar says he was 'mercilessly bullied as a child' for his stammer

Currently, Priyanka is shooting for the Amazon spy series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden. The show is executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Other than this, Priyanka has The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling, a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with Nick.