Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is 'just vibin' in her large sunglasses in new pics
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is 'just vibin' in her large sunglasses in new pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glamorous new selfie on Instagram. She is seen wearing a pair of large sunglasses.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:11 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has been sharing daily pictures from London.

Priyanka Chopra has shared new pictures on Instagram and they show her flaunting her large sunglasses. Sharing the pictures, she added a 'just vibin' GIF.

Priyanka Chopra is seen with her hair tied in a high ponytail. She is also wearing golden earrings, a golden necklace and a ring with a white top and white jacket. In another picture, she posted her side profile and geo-tagged herself in London. "What to do next," she posted with the photo.

Priyanka has been stationed in London since last year. First she finished shooting for her movie Text For You, co-starring Sam Heughan of Outlander fame. Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dich, and will be directed by Jim Strouse. It also stars singer Celine Dion in a special role. Priyanka plays a woman whose fiance dies. She continues to send messages on his phone but is surprised when she gets a reply.

Later, she launched her autobiography Unfinished from London as well. She joined interviews from her home and connected with late night hosts on their shows through online video calls. She also promoted her movie The White Tiger from London.

Also read: Tara Sutaria kickstarts next schedule of Ek Villain Returns, shares BTS picture: 'Villain Mode On!'

Last month, she made a short trip to the US to visit her restaurant in New York, Sona, for the first time since its launch. She posted pictures from the place and even celebrated her mother Dr Madhu Chopra's birthday there. She also visited a supermarket to see her haircare range on the shelves.

She is now back in London, and is reportedly working on her upcoming Amazon Prime Series, Citadel. Executive produced by Russo Brothers, the series also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. The show will be a worldwide event with multiple sister series being made in different counties, including one in India, directed by Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra citadel text for you

Related Stories

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra drools over husband Nick Jonas in his latest post. See here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 10:06 AM IST
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, stars who visited Dilip Kumar in his final few years

PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 11:25 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Elon Musk reacts to animated video of his viral ‘portrait’. Seen it yet?

Nagpur Police posts advisory with Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa twist

Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP