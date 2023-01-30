Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, Kim Kardashian celebrate Oprah Winfrey's birthday. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated host Oprah Winfrey's birthday along with Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, and Kim Kardashian among others. Oprah clocked her 69th birthday on January 29, 1954. Taking to Twitter, a fan posted a video in which all of them were seen at a restaurant. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra goes high on bling as she decks up for a bash, clicks closet selfie)

In the video, a person brought a two-tier cake for Oprah Winfrey who sat at a table with Kim and others. Priyanka stood near them and recorded a video. All of them, including Priyanka, sang the birthday song and cheered for Oprah. They also hooted and clapped for Oprah as she blew out the candles.

Priyanka and the others present also shouted, "Make a wish." The video was shared with the caption, "@priyankachopra celebrates Oprah’s birthday along with Sharon Stone, Cindy Crawford, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more."

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Priyanka penned a note for Oprah and also shared her picture in a rust outfit. She wrote, "Happiest birthday beautiful icon! You are joy! Truly. @oprah." For the occasion, Priyanka wore a purple and black outfit and purple shoes. Sharing a picture of herself in the outfit, Priyanka wrote, "When your 'fit deserves a closet selfie (purple emoji)."

In another picture, a selfie, Priyanka gave a closer look at her makeup. Posting a picture of herself in a cream outfit under a green coat and white shoes, Priyanka wrote on Instagram Stories, "Another one #closetselfie."

Taking to her Instagram, Jessica posted a string of pictures as well as a video giving a glimpse inside another event also attended by Priyanka. The duo posed for pictures with their friends. In the video, Priyanka made poses and laughed as Jessica said, behind the camera, "Yes." Sharing a photo with Priyanka, Jessica wrote on her Instagram Stories, "@priyankachopra such a fun #momsnightout."

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Love Again, and the series Citadel. Love Again will release in the US on February 10. Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

