Priyanka Chopra leans in to kiss Nick Jonas in cosy photo shared on engagement anniversary: ‘My everything’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their engagement anniversary on Monday, a day after her birthday, and they commemorated the special occasion with Instagram posts. Priyanka shared a picture from the day Nick proposed, in which their hands were seen entwined together and her engagement ring shone brightly on her finger.

“My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you,” Priyanka Chopra wrote in her caption. She was seen leaning in to kiss Nick Jonas in the photo.

Nick also took to Instagram to share a special post for Priyanka. He posted a picture of them enjoying a meal together, after their engagement, and wrote, “3 years ago today.” He added ring and heart emojis. Replying to Nick’s post, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you for asking jaan,” along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans also showered love on the couple. “I love this and I love Nickyanka,” one commented. “Hope your love last for ever,” another wrote. A third called them ‘so freaking cute’, while a fourth said, “So beautiful together.”

Nick popped the question to Priyanka during a romantic vacation in Greece in 2018. In an earlier interview with Vogue, he revealed that she was speechless when he proposed. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’ No joke — she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence,” he said. “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections,” he told her.

Priyanka turned 39 on Sunday and Nick, despite being on a different continent, pulled out all stops to make her birthday special. She shared pictures of her ‘quiet’ birthday celebrations and thanked everyone for their wishes. She gave a special shout-out to her husband and wrote, “Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here.”

Currently, Priyanka is in London to shoot for the Amazon spy series Citadel, while Nick is in Cleveland to film the TV version of Jersey Boys.