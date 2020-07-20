Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas on 2 years of his proposal: ‘Speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:44 IST

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are celebrating their second anniversary of his proposing to her and the actor made sure she wished her husband in the sweetest way possible. Priyanka shared an adorable picture that shows Nick kissing her on her cheek and clicking a selfie as they sit in front of the mirror.

She posted the picture with the caption, “To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas.”

Nick reacted to the post saying, “Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful.”

Nick had once revealed that he had waited till midnight of Priyanka’s birthday to avoid the day overlapping with the proposal day. Sharing how he went on to propose her the day after her birthday, he told Vogue in an interview, “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’ No joke — she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence.” “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections,” he told her.

Priyanka celebrated her birthday on July 18 and received a special birthday message from Nick. He shared a romantic picture of the two of them from one of their outings on Instagram and wrote, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

Priyanka had reacted to the post in the comments section, saying, “My heart” along with a heart emoji.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu accused of supporting ‘oppressors’, hits back at those painting a ‘purely negative picture’ of Bollywood

The Sky Is Pink actor took to her Instagram stories to personally thank her industry colleagues, family members and fans for showering her best wishes on her 38th birthday on Saturday. Thanking her fan clubs for their wishes, she wrote, “Wow I am so incredibly moved by all your birthday wishes. Thank you so much. You guys are amazing. I am so touched. I am so grateful for every single one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more