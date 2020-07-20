e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu, accused of supporting ‘oppressors’, hits back at those painting a ‘purely negative picture’ of Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, accused of supporting ‘oppressors’, hits back at those painting a ‘purely negative picture’ of Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu hit back at a Twitter user who accused her and Swara Bhasker of siding with those who were oppressing outsiders in the film industry.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu has hit out at those portraying Bollywood in a purely negative way for its treatment of outsiders.
Taapsee Pannu has hit out at those portraying Bollywood in a purely negative way for its treatment of outsiders.
         

Taapsee Pannu has hit back at a Twitter user who accused her and Swara Bhasker of standing with ‘oppressors’ and hinted that they would be responsible ‘next time a struggling actor gives up on life like Sushant Singh Rajput’. She criticised the ‘purely negative’ portrayal of how outsiders are treated in Bollywood and said that it could very well kill the passion of some talented artist, who might be scared to even give the film industry a shot.

“God forbid next time a struggling actor gives up on life like Sushant Singh Rajput please do remember how @taapsee and @ReallySwara stood with oppressors. What an unfortunate, bitter world,” a Twitter user wrote. In response, Taapsee wrote, “Next time another outstanding talent gets scared to even enter our industry n kills his passion and hope to contribute to Indian cinema coz some people painted purely negative picture about how outsiders are treated do remember YOU are ALSO responsible for it.”

Hindustantimes

Also read | Fatima Sana Shaikh says she cried when she discovered Shah Rukh Khan was married: ‘It was like a legitimate break-up for me’

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee and Swara ‘needy outsiders’ and accused them of trying to win Karan Johar’s favour. Calling out the practice of nepotism, Kangana said, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Taapsee hit back in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, “I never mentioned anywhere I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said I hate them either. So, the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person’? I don’t even know him beyond formal ‘hi, hello, thank you’. How is this even logical?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
UAE launches space mission ‘Hope’ to Mars from Japan
UAE launches space mission ‘Hope’ to Mars from Japan
Covid19: Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Covid19: Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In