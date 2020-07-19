Priyanka Chopra sits in Nick Jonas’ lap to stare in his eyes, he says ‘I am so grateful we found one another’. See pic

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:57 IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday and was showered with love from fans, friends and colleagues from across the world. Husband Nick Jonas also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the former Miss World along with a romantic picture on Instagram.

Sharing a picture which shows Priyanka sitting in his lap as the two stare into each other’s eyes, Nick wrote, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

Priyanka’s father-in-law Kevin Jonas had also wished the actor with a sweet post. Sharing a family picture from Priyanka and Nick’s engagement ceremony, he wrote, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. You bring joy to our family. Love you!” It shows Nick’s parents and Priyanka’s brother and mother along with the couple.

Priyanka’s elder brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas also shared birthday wishes for her on their respective Instagram stories.

Her other family members also took to social media to make the actor’s day special with warm birthday wishes. Brother Siddharth Chopra shared several unseen pictures from their family album on the occasion and wrote, “Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian. Through thick n thin always. Fighting, competing, making up but still always together. Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi. Miss you loads.”

Priyanka was recently announced the ambassador of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2020. She has joined the list of 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors who are invited as the ambassadors of the TIFF.

On the work front, the Barfi actor has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon, reported Variety. As per the publication, a general meeting with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke was what led to the first-look deal.

The actor has many projects in her kitty including The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She also has a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony Sangeet; Russo brothers’s Citadel and Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela.

