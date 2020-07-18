e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth wishes her a happy birthday with treasure trove of childhood pics. See here

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth wishes her a happy birthday with treasure trove of childhood pics. See here

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth, has shared a bunch of old pictures on her birthday. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 18:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra had gone to the US as a teenager.
Priyanka Chopra had gone to the US as a teenager.
         

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth, has wished her a happy birthday with a trove of pictures charting the story of their lives. In his caption, he wrote that he misses her ‘loads’. Priyanka turned 38 on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to a sister, a friend, a guardian. Through thick n thin always. Fighting, competing, making up but still always together. Wish you lots of love and a very happy birthday didi. Miss you loads,” he wrote. Siddharth also shared five pictures, a few from their childhood to a couple more recent ones. The first picture shows the two of them, as toddlers, eating cake. One appears to be from the time that Priyanka went to the US as a teenager. The final picture is from her wedding festivities.

 

Several of Priyanka’s industry colleagues also took to social media to post birthday wishes for the actor, who is in the US with husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Kareena Kapoor posted a photo of from their joint appearance on Koffee with Karan. “Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world,” she captioned her post. Farhan Akhtar shared a photo from their film, The Sky Is Pink. “ Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug,” he wrote.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets birthday love from Kareena Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma. See pics

“Happy birthday Priyanka. You’re strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here’s wishing you a splendid birthday,” wrote Anushka Sharma. Sonam Kapoor, meanwhile, shared a picture of the two of them and wrote, “Happy Birthday Priyanka. I hope you have a fantastic day today and I can’t wait to meet you in person.”

