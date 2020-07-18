Priyanka Chopra gets birthday love from Kareena Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:20 IST

Bollywood stars are sharing birthday wishes for Priyanka Chopra as she turned 38 on Saturday. Her co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma all shared pictures to wish her on her big day.

Kareena posted a photo of the two from their Koffee with Karan appearance together, two years ago. “Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world,” she captioned her post. They worked together in Aitraaz, which also starred Akshay Kumar.

Farhan shared a photo from their film The Sky Is Pink. It showed them enjoying a dip in the ocean. “ Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug,” he wrote.

“Happy birthday Priyanka. You’re strong, a fighter and inspiration to many. Here’s wishing you a splendid birthday,” wrote Anushka with a picture of Priyanka. She also shared another picture, of the two from their film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted two pictures of herself with Priyanka from an award function and wrote, “Happy Birthday Priyanka. I hope you have a fantastic day today and I can’t wait to meet you in person.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture with the actor from one of his fashion shows and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her in the caption.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who directed Priyanka in Fashion, wrote, “Happy Birthday @priyankachopra, May lord Ganesh Always bless you with good health, peace & Happiness. Keep Shining Stay Blessed.”

Priyanka is in Los Angeles with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The couple will likely celebrate her birthday together and their fans are waiting to see Nick’s birthday post for his wife.

