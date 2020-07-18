Priyanka Chopra will mint millions in 2020: A rundown of every project she’s working on
Priyanka Chopra is probably looking at the most eventful year of her professional career, as the actor turns 38 on Saturday. Priyanka recently signed a two-year multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon to produce a variety of content, in different languages. s Priyanka celebrates her birthday, here is looking at what the year has in store for her.
Priyanka already has three projects in development at Amazon -- Sangeet, a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden; and Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela. “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” she said in a statement to Variety, adding, “My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”
For Netflix, the actor will soon appear in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani and co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Upon the film’s completion, the actor posted on social media, “Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger. It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead(No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram..”
Priyanka will also appear in director Robert Rodriguez’s kids’ superhero film, We Can Be Heroes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the story for the new pic takes place as a group of alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, leaving their children to team up to save their parents and the world.”
On the theatrical side, Priyanka will collaborate with Mindy Kaling for a wedding-based romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures, directed by Dan Goor. The film, which will reportedly be shot in Rajasthan, has been billed as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding, according to Deadline Hollywood. She has also resumed filming the upcoming Matrix 4, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, directed by Lana Wachowski. Priyanka’s role in the high-profile project remains a mystery.
Priyanka was also announced to have been cast opposite Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking -- this was the film she reportedly dropped out of Salman Khan’s Bharat for -- but the project was put on hold in 2019. She, doesn’t however, have any projects planned in India.
