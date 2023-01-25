Priyanka Chopra enjoys special day at the beach with daughter Malti; shares sun-kissed pic: 'Afternoons like this...'

After sharing a series of sweet photos of herself with husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter, who turned one earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra shared another photo of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Wednesday. The actor went for a beach outing with her baby girl, and shared her photo on Instagram Stories. Along with Malti's picture, Priyanka wrote, "'Afternoons like this." She added a bunch of emojis. Malti looked cute for the sunny outing, wearing a white and blue hoodie set. Also read: Priyanka Chopra keeps Malti close as they spend a lazy Sunday with Nick Jonas on the beach. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the cute photo, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen sitting by herself on the beach and looking towards the sun. Her back is facing the camera. Priyanka also shared a photo of herself as she stepped out with Malti. In the photo she shared on Instagram Stories, Priyanka posed for a mirror selfie inside her hotel room. She carried a designer bag, and wrote along with her photo, "Perfect Moment (clothing brand) and Sabyasachi, love it!"

Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo of Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the beach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Priyanka had shared photos from her and Nick Jonas' family trip with Malti to Malibu, California. In one of the photos, Priyanka and the actor-singer smiled together as they posed in front of the ocean, while the actor held her daughter, whose face was covered by a white heart emoji. Last week, Priyanka had appeared on the cover of British Vogue's February issue, in which Malti had joined her mom for one of the photos featured in the magazine. Their sweet photo showed Priyanka and Malti both in red as they posed in front of a red backdrop.

Speaking about how baby Malti has changed her life in the interview, Priyanka had said, "It's been 20 years of hustling and working at breakneck speed. I've always been like, 'What's the next thing?… But now I feel I have a centre, a sense of calm, because every decision ends up being about her." Priyanka also added she is also always keeping her daughter close. She said, "I have, like, seven cameras in her room. There's really nothing more satisfying than seeing her face as soon as her eyes open."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this month. Nick shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday. The American boyband – made up of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick – will be awarded a star in the recording category on January 30. In response to the news, the brothers thanked their fans for “the endless support” with a post on the band’s official Instagram account. Nick, too, took to Instagram to shared the news, and wrote in his caption, "Can’t wait for this! Getting a star on the @hwdwalkoffame with my brothers next week. Join us for the ceremony in LA or at WalkOfFame.com on January 30th!" Priyanka commented on his post, "So proud."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON