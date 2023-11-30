Priyanka Chopra takes Malti out in LA, daughter's cute expressions and 'daddy's mini' hoodie steal the show. See pics

Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Los Angeles, while holding one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Pictures from the mother-daughter's outing were shared on a fan page on Instagram, and many reacted to the 'adorable' photos. What caught fans' attention, apart from doting mom Priyanka carrying Malti in her arms and making her sip what looked like water, was Malti's cute outfit for the day. Also read: Priyanka carries daughter Malti as they meet friends

Priyanka and Malti's day out

Priyanka Chopra spotted in LA with daughter Malti Marie.

Nick Jonas was not spotted with Priyanka and Malti on their recent outing, but Malti's look paid him a sweet tribute. The toddler was spotted in a cute jumper that said 'daddy's mini'. She wore it with a pair of blue denims and white sneakers. Priyanka was also dressed in a casual look – grey and navy blue track pants with a matching cropped jacket paired with a grey top and black shoes and handbag.

Reactions to Priyanka and Malti's pics

"Cutest, most adorable," wrote a fan on Instagram. Another said, "MM (Malti Marie) does look like her daddy (Nick Jonas) so much; it’s so beautiful." A third commented, "Such a cutie! Omg (Oh my God) she's the cutest!! Love her expressions and beautiful mama (Priyanka Chopra)."

A person also wrote, "So cute! So btw (By the way) she was filming in UK for only 2 days or came back for few days to celebrate anniversary?" On December 1, 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a Christian wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Priyanka gets 'overwhelmed' by motherhood

In an interview with People in October, Priyanka Chopra had opened up about her experience being a first time mom. Priyanka said about motherhood, "I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make. But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family. I look at my daughter's smile, and I'm like, 'Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far'. It's the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it's extremely scary."

The actor welcomed daughter Malti with singer-husband Nick Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. But Priyanka and Nick did not bring their baby girl home until May 2022 as she was born weeks early and had to spend her first 100-plus days in the NICU.

