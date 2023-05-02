Priyanka Chopra mimics Doja Cat in funny video shared by Nick Jonas on their way to Met Gala after-party. Watch

Nick Jonas has shared an entertaining video as he and Priyanka Chopra had some fun on their way to the Met Gala after-party. The video was originally shared by Nick on TikTok. It shows Priyanka mimicking Doja Cat who kept on saying ‘meow’ during her long conversation with an interviewer at the Met Gala. Also read: Met Gala 2023 live updates: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share behind-the-scene pics

The video shows Nick in a black suit with the front button of his shirt left open. He is seen sitting in a huge car on one side, with Priyanka on the other. She is seen in a red shirt dress with a black tie. Nick mimics the interviewer as he asks her questions about her dress and its details. She simply says ‘meow’ in her replies.

The funny video was shared on one of their fan pages and fans just loved it. A fan commented on the video, “I love NPJ!!” Another wrote "LMAO". Many reacted to it with laughing emojis in the comments section.

Rapper-singer Doja Cat had paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld by wearing his favourite cat Choupette-themed look. She was in a white gown with a cat ear hood and even had prosthetics on her face. She only said ‘meow’ while being interviewed on the red carpet. The theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ and the dress code was “in honour of Karl". The legendary German designer was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick Jonas wore matching Valentino attires for the Met Gala. Priyanka opted for a black strapless gown, featuring a big bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with Valentino platform pumps. A two-toned (black-and-white) long, ruffle-lined cape with a trail acted as the statement piece for the look and was an ode to the style the late German fashion designer was known for. She accessorised it with a bespoke Bulgari piece in Laguna Blu diamond. Nick accompanied her wearing a black leather suit jacket, layered over a white shirt and a studded black tie.

(With ANI inputs)

