Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a kiss at lunch in Los Angeles, fan asks: 'When are we going to see their daughter?'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles. In several pictures that emerged online, the couple was seen leaving separately after spending time together. The couple was also seen sharing a kiss before leaving. (Also Read | Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas bring their baby daughter to India soon? Her mom Madhu Chopra reveals)

For her lunch date, Priyanka wore a black full sleeve T-shirt, matching trousers, and a black half jacket. She also opted for black shoes, a black bag, and a black mask. Nick Jonas opted for a colourful jacket with black pants and a cap. He sported white sneakers and also carried a bag.

In the pictures, Nick was seen walking Priyanka to her car. He also held the door open as she stepped inside. Before closing it, Nick and Priyanka kissed. The singer was seen leaving in a different car.

Reacting to the pictures, fans showered them with love. A person asked, "When are we going to see their daughter?" A fan also wrote, "So happy to see them after so many days." "Yayyy!! Hotties!! Missed them! Love the first pic, looks like a kiss," commented a fan. "So happy to see these lovebirds," wrote an Instagram user.

Priyanka and Nick are often spotted during their outings in Los Angeles. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child earlier this year. On their respective Instagram accounts, they shared the news.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," read the note.

Recently, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra spoke about her grandchild and Priyanka. During a chat with ETimes, Madhu was asked a question about the newborn and she had said, “I haven't seen her. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while.”

She also added, “I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better." She also added that she is waiting for them to travel to India. “I am always hoping. Never say never. It's her country, she could come.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka was seen last as Sati in the recently released The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead. She will next be seen in films such as Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel.

Priyanka is also teaming up with actor Sienna Miller for Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel Secret Daughter. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

