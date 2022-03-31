Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reveals she hasn't seen her granddaughter yet: 'We do Facetime'

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple became proud parents to a little girl. The couple has since been in Los Angeles taking care of their little one. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra recently revealed that given the baby's health concerns and the Covid-19 situation, she hasn't even been able to meet her first grandkid, but hopes to soon. Also read: Parineeti asked to bring Priyanka Chopra's baby to India. Here's what she said

Priyanka and Nick announced their baby's birth in January. They said that the baby was born via a surrogate but did not reveal the child's gender. A couple of days later, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra confirmed that the child was a girl.

During a live Instagram session with ETimes on Thursday, Madhu was asked a question about the little one and she said, "I haven't seen her. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better." She added that she is waiting for the little one to travel to India now. "I am always hoping. Never say never. It's her country, she could come," she added.

Further in the conversation, Madhu added that she had been waiting to be a grandmother for a long time. "It's so joyful! I can't tell you how my heart just goes...I think it's something that I have been waiting for a very long time. It has happened now and I cannot conceal my happiness. I don't even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one," she added.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Her upcoming projects include Citadel, Jee Le Zaraa and Ending Things. The actor has not yet shared any plans about visiting India in the near future.

