Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sizzle in South of France, spend time with Malti Marie. See pics

Priyanka takes a trip to France with Nick and Malti

In the photos shared by Priyanka, she was seen sunbathing on a yacht with Nick. She also gave a glimpse of the beach, the hotel they were staying and how they spent time with each other. Malti also featured in several videos and photos. In a clip, she was seen sitting on Priyanka's lap and playing with her hair. In another clip, she watched the blue waters as she sat on the deck of the yacht.

Malti enjoys her time in France

Malti was seen posing with her father as she looked away from the camera in another picture. Priyanka also posed in a white off-shoulder dress and a hat as she stood outdoors. In another photo, Priyanka was seen smiling as Nick kept his feet on her chest. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "One for the books for sure… The perfect pause with the loves of my life. Now…. Ready set Go!" She geo-tagged the location as South of France.

Nick shares several pics

Nick also shared several pictures featuring himself, Priyanka and Malti. In several photos, the duo posed together for the camera as they spent time outdoors. Nick and Priyanka also embraced each other as they stood on a yacht. He was also seen holding Malti in his arms in another photo. Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned it, "A dream. (France flag and red heart emojis)." He also added his and JVKE's song this is what forever feels like.

About Priyanka, Nick's projects

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming project, The Bluff. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film, directed by Frank E Flowers, stars Priyanka as a former female pirate fighting to protect her family. In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka is also slated to appear in Heads of State, where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Nick was seen in The Good Half, a comedy-drama film, directed by Robert Schwartzman. It stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.