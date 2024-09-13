Priyanka Chopra responds as Salma Hayek shares their pic with thank you post days after New York event: It was inspiring

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner as it returned to New York Fashion Week for its third consecutive year. Earlier this week, the event drew a remarkable assembly of celebrities united in support of organizations combating gender-based violence. Now, Salma Hayek, one of the co-hosts, shared a note on Instagram giving a shoutout to the attendees and thanking them. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra schmoozes with Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts at New York event. See pics) Priyanka Chopra posed with Salma Hayek at New York event.

Salma shares pics with Priyanka, Kim, Naomi

Salma also posted a bunch of pictures featuring Priyanka, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner, and Orlando Bloom. The pictures also had Lenny Kravitz, Matthew McConaughey, Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos, and Carmelo Anthony posing for the camera. In a few photos, Priyanka was seen posing with Salma as well as Julianne and Naomi.

Salma pens thank you note

She captioned the post, "I’m so proud of this event, it was so inspiring, I am endlessly thankful to all of you who stood by us to raise awareness and vital funds for @girleffect @itsonus @nnedv your participation will have such a strong impact on the lives of women, children and families that will create a ripple effect in their communities."

Priyanka reacts to Salma's post

She also added, "Please stay tuned, as I’ll be sharing some of the amazing speeches that took place; they deserve to be highlighted individually. Reacting to the post, Priyanka wrote, "It was so inspiring @salmahayek Hayek thank you for having me." Orlando said, “You should be!”

The event was also co-hosted by Francois-Henri Pinault, Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthew McConaughey, Carmelo Anthony, Urs Fischer, Kim Kardashian, Donatella Versace, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup.

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming project, The Bluff. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film, directed by Frank E Flowers, stars Priyanka as a former female pirate fighting to protect her family. In addition to The Bluff, Priyanka is also slated to appear in Heads of State, where she will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.