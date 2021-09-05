Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend their Saturday golfing with friends. See pic

Taking a break from back-to-back concerts, Nick Jonas spent his Saturday afternoon at a golf course with wife Priyanka Chopra and his friends. Priyanka reposted a picture from the session on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Nick, Priyanka and their friends are posing for the camera after a game. He is wearing a white polo shirt with black collar, paired with black shorts. Priyanka also wore a white polo shirt with black pants. Both of them also wore caps. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “What a fun day @chartytwothumbs and that hole in one @johnlloydtaylor."

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Idaho, Utah. She was seen swinging to the music backstage and Nick and his brothers--Joe and Kevin Jonas--performed for a cheering crowd.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Remember This tour, their first after the pandemic began last year. They had another concert in Utah on Saturday night and performed for 22,000 people, as per their official Instagram page. The Remember This tour is the Jonas Brothers' 11th headlining tour and is expected to run through October 27 with a closing show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Nick had kicked off the tour in Las Vegas in August with a celebratory cake from Priyanka. Nick had shared a photo of the cake, and in the caption, wrote, “Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here.” The cake was decorated with a photo of the Jonas Brothers and iced with ‘Congrats.’

Also read: Priyanka Chopra spotted grooving at Nick Jonas' concert, fan calls it 'queen watching her king perform'

Priyanka has been in London since last year, working on different projects. She returned to the US last week to be by Nick's side. She had earlier talked to People magazine about how she and Nick stay connected while they're apart, as she's currently filming her new show Citadel in London. "Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early," Priyanka had said in January.

"It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, 'I'm always in your corner. We're not on different sides of the room.' And it just changed the way I was talking to him," she had added.