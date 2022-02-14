Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas took Super Bowl Sunday decor ‘very seriously’, watch video. Fans ask ‘where’s baby Jonas?’

Looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast during the Super Bowl Sunday at their Los Angeles home. On Instagram, the singer shared glimpses of the Super Bowl-themed decorations at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We take the decorations very seriously in our house,” read the text on Nick's video, which panned across a counter top decorated with a Super Bowl banner, balloons and pompoms. The food spread included delicious looking cheeseboard assortments accompanied by drinks. Nick wrapped the tour of sorts of his Super Bowl party by posing with a thumbs up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Happy super bowl Sunday everyone!” he captioned the video. “You guys are so ready for the super bowl tonight! That’s awesome I hope you guys have a great time together,” read a comment on the video while another added: “That looks like a wholesome Super Bowl party.”

The comments section of Nick's post was also flooded with references to his newfound fatherhood. Nick and Priyanka announced they had welcomed their first child together via surrogacy last month. “I was hoping for a sneak peak of baby Jonas in this,” wrote a person while another added: “We want to see the baby.” “Where’s the baby?” enquired another fan while one more added: “Baby’s first Super Bowl!”

Nick also wished his father Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. on his birthday with a selfie from the Super Bowl party: “Happy birthday to my dad, love you dad,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka and Nick had announced they became parents via surrogacy in a post shared on January 22. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out post birth of first child, fans say ‘hope to see them with baby soon'. See pics

The couple have been maintaining a low profile since then - they were spotted together for the first time after embracing parenthood during an outing in Los Angeles earlier this month. They had reportedly spent months making their Los Angeles home ‘family friendly’ before the birth of their first child.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON