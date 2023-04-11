Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas watch Malti play in wholesome pic from Easter celebration, fans spot tiger's milk on menu

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas' Easter celebration with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was all about love. After Priyanka showed a few glimpses of Malti's first Easter celebration, now Nick has shared a wholesome picture with the two with simply “Happy Easter” in the caption. Nick was travelling since few days and finally joined them for Easter. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares fun family pics from Easter Sunday as Malti plays with chocolate eggs, sports custom-made T-shirt

The picture shows Nick and Priyanka sitting on a chair and keenly watching Malti play. The little one seems to be excitedly watching an unboxing of a gift. Her doll is also left lying alongside her. Nick also shared a picture of the Easter lunch which even had a customised menu for it. Priyanka reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote on Malti's behalf, “So happy you are home daddy @nickjonas.”

Many drooled over the menu while many showered Malti with love. "She is so darn cute!!!! God bless you guys!" wrote a fan. “What a blessed family,” read a comment.

Coming to menu, a fan reacted to Nick's post, “Me blowing up the pic to read the menu cause I’m nosey lol Happy Resurrection! Hope you and your beautiful family enjoyed.” Another commented, “why does that menu sound so good?” Many eager fans spotted Tiger's milk on the menu and shared their reaction to the same. A person wrote, “Tigers milk…. That’s how you know you’re a rockstar.” Another asked, “Ok, is Tiger’s milk what I think it is?”

Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of her spy thriller web series, Citadel on Amazon Prime and her Hollywood film Love Again. The family was recently in India for the NMACC launch and Citadel promotions.

Recently, Priyanka also signed her new project. The film is titled Heads of State and will star Priyanka alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. According to Deadline, it comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Citadel. Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 movie Nobody, will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is touted as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. It will be produced by the Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

