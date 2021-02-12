Priyanka Chopra on the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic films: 'You know we love the drama'

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy with back-to-back projects recently, is on a promotional tour for her memoir, Unfinished. The book, which Priyanka wrote during the lockdown period last year, was released this week.

In an interview, Priyanka discussed having a foot in both Hollywood and Bollywood, the different approach both industries have to romantic films, and potentially returning to Hindi movies soon.

Asked about how different a Bollywood romantic film is from a Hollywood one, she said in a Filmfare interview, "Love is love and rom-coms essentially drive the same emotions. There are not too many differences apart from language and maybe the song sequences and possibly the degree of dramatisation… you know how we love the drama."

Priyanka, who has been working almost exclusively in Hollywood recently -- her last Hindi film was The Sky is Pink -- said that she is working on making a comeback. "I’m currently discussing some great projects and hopefully, I will announce something soon," she said, adding that she misses Bollywood 'very much'.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra on dealing with 'Plastic Chopra' tag after botched surgery left her with 'obviously different nose'

Priyanka also expressed her admiration for the Netflix series Delhi Crime, and said that she would have loved to have been a part of it. Incidentally, the actor is currently shooting for her first streaming series, Citadel, a spy drama executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Priyanka's first move in Hollywood was another spy series, Quantico, which ended after three seasons. The actor was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.