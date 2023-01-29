Priyanka Chopra parties with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Rita Wilson. See pics

Priyanka Chopra had a fun Saturday as she partied with the likes of Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson. The actor attended makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary bash where she had a reunion with the Hollywood stars. Sofia took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the bash. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals hidden meaning behind her and Nick Jonas' matching tattoos

A picture shows all of them including Sofia, Priyanka, Heidi, Jessica and Rita in one frame. While Priyanka and Jessica are seen pouting for the camera, Sofia remains stills and Rita and Heidi flash big smiles for the lens.

Sofia is best known for her role in hit TV series Modern Family and has been the highest paid American TV actor for several years. Heidi Klum has been one of the top models of the world and has made several guest appearances in films like Devil Wears Prada and films like Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives.

Jessica Alba is known for her work in Fantastic Four movies along with other films. Rita Wilson has worked in films and TV shows extensively along with her musical performances in films like Runaway Bride, It's Complicated and TV shows like The Good Wife and Girls among some of them.

Priyanka will now be seen in her debut web series, Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She will be seen alongside Richard Madden in the Russo Brothers production which will also have its Indian adaptations. She also has Love Again and Ending Things in her Hollywood lineup and a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. The latter will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Priyanka is currently spending most of her time with her one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born to her and Nick Jonas via surrogacy. She often shares glimpses of the little one without showing her face on Instagram. She was born premature and spent more than 100 days in the hospital before coming home.

