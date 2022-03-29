Priyanka Chopra 'pauses' for a selfie as she steps out of her Los Angeles home, Nick Jonas calls her 'gorgeous'

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday shared a picture of herself as she stepped out of her home in Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a selfie from her car. In the photo, Priyanka was seen in winterwear. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reunites with young actor she performed with years ago: 'That's where it all started')

For her day out, Priyanka wore a pink and brown sweater with her hair styled in thick waves. She also added a sleek neck chain to complete her look. The actor smiled as she tilted her head for the picture.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Just a pause. Happy Monday (red heart emoji)." Anusha Dandekar dropped several hearts emojis. Her husband-singer Nick Jons called her ‘gorgeous’. Chef Sami Udell wrote, "Beautiful angel (smiling face with halo emoji)."

Earlier, Priyanka had shared a post about a campaign for Ukraine, which is currently at war with Russia. She had written, "@GlblCtzn just announced #StandUpForUkraine, a campaign for urgent humanitarian aid, w/ a Social Media Rally on 4/8 + a pledging summit hosted by @vonderleyen & @JustinTrudeau on 4/9. Call on world leaders to pledge billions to help millions of refugees: ForUkraine.com."

Last month too, Priyanka had extended her support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's actions. "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future," she wrote.

The actor also attached a UNICEF donation link in her bio to help the children of Ukraine. "It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world. There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine," she had added.

Recently, Priyanka was seen at the Celebrate South Asian Excellence pre-Oscar event. The actor was among the hosts of the event with Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani. At the event, Priyanka spoke about her journey to Hollywood, and also the presence of South Asian artists in Hollywood at the party that was organised to celebrate South Asian excellence in films.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is teaming up with actor Sienna Miller for Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel Secret Daughter. As per Deadline, Amazon Studios is negotiating a feature deal. Shruti Ganguly is set to adapt the novel for the upcoming movie. Sunset Lane Media's David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci will produce along with Priyanka's and Mary Rohlich's Purple Pebble Pictures, Sienna and Tori Cook.

Apart from the movie adaptation of Secret Daughter, Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, romantic drama Text For You, action film Ending Things, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

